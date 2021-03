Harris County deputy hurt in crash on I-10 at Beltway 8

Traffic investigators are on the scene of a crash involving a Motorist Assistance Program (MAP) unit. The MAP unit was struck by another vehicle while on the shoulder of the I-10 freeway near Barbara Mae St. #hounews pic.twitter.com/qcOmty37W0 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 30, 2021

A Harris County deputy has been hospitalized after a crash along I-10 at Beltway 8 near Barbara Mae Street.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. The crash involved a Motorist Assistance Program unit that was hit by another vehicle.The deputy and the driver of the vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Authorities said some of the westbound lanes on I-10 are temporarily closed as they work to clear the scene.It is unclear what led to the crash.