Harris County deputy hurt in crash on I-10 at Beltway 8

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. The crash involved a Motorist Assistance Program unit that was hit by another vehicle.
The deputy and the driver of the vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Authorities said some of the westbound lanes on I-10 are temporarily closed as they work to clear the scene.
It is unclear what led to the crash.