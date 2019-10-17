Harris County Pct. 5 Deputy Constable shot during robbery in NW Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- A Pct. 5 Deputy Constable was shot during a robbery at a restaurant in northwest Houston Wednesday.

The deputy was working as a security guard at the Five Guys restaurant on North Shepherd.

Police say the deputy was attempting to stop the robbery when several shots were fired at him at 8:30 p.m.

The deputy was shot in the arm and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The suspect is still on the run.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Babysitter accused of leaving kids who started fire alone arrested
Officer Abigail's family asks for prayers as she enters hospice
Family demands answers after Alvin police killed man
Man shot in road rage incident in Fort Bend County
Jim Beam's Kentucky distillery grounds listed on Arirbnb
Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states due to alcohol containment
Police search for suspect in rash of church burglaries
Show More
ABC13 Evening News for October 16, 2019
Game room security guard says he was shot 9 times by robbers
Klein Oak HS student hurt while 'car surfing': Sheriff
Girl believed to be bullied dies of apparent suicide
'Tarzan' actor's son fatally shot after stabbing mother to death, authorities say
More TOP STORIES News