Harris County Pct. 5 Deputy Constable shot during robbery in NW Houston

A veteran Precinct 5 deputy working security at a restaurant in the 2900 block of N. Shepherd has been shot and injured. He has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. HPD is handling the scene and will be providing updates along with our agency this evening. #hounews — Harris County Pct 5 (@HCpct5) October 17, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- A Pct. 5 Deputy Constable was shot during a robbery at a restaurant in northwest Houston Wednesday.The deputy was working as a security guard at the Five Guys restaurant on North Shepherd.Police say the deputy was attempting to stop the robbery when several shots were fired at him at 8:30 p.m.The deputy was shot in the arm and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.The suspect is still on the run.