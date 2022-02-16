Man shot and killed by Harris County deputies in Katy area fired weapon first, sheriff says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11569050" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The deputies were responding to a call of shots fired at the scene when gunshots were exchanged between them and the suspect, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two deputies injured in a late-night shooting are recovering in the hospital Wednesday morning after the shootout left one man dead in the Katy area.The shootout happened at a house in the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane near Barker Cypress and FM-529 before 9 p.m. Tuesday.Harris County sheriff's deputies were responding to the home after someone inside had called 911 earlier in the day, saying his brother, who has mental health issues, had been firing a gun into the air.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man with a gun came out of the house, firing at deputies, so they shot back.The man was shot and killed. Gonzalez said both deputies who were shot will recover.Alan Huracha, 43, was identified by his parents as the man who was shot and killed by deputies.According to his father, Huracha served in the U.S. Navy for five years and was deployed to Iraq. Huracha struggled with mental health issues, his father said."Do you not think he was threatening deputies?" ABC13 reporter Courtney Fischer asked the father, Robert Huracha."He was not threatening at all. When he come out and saw police, they were pointing at him. One of them shot him on the hip, and that's when he fell," Robert recalled."He was not a threat," Robert said of his son. "They say he shot first," Courtney replied. "Well, maybe he did shoot first, but I don't know. Because I didn't see that," Robert said."I want the police to pay for what they did," Robert continued. "Because you just cannot do things like that."Video from the scene shows the neighbor's truck window shot out.The two deputies involved are 25 and 23 years old, the sheriff said. They were both shot in the leg, officials said. A bullet grazed one deputy in the head."Very lucky to be alive. They're in good spirits, all things considered. A little shaken up, obviously, concerned for their families as well. So, were giving them all the support that we can right now," Gonzalez said.Neighbors told ABC13 they heard five to seven gunshots."I'm glad I wasn't around when that happened, for my kid's safety," one neighbor told ABC13.Gonzalez confirmed that the department had been called to the house several times in the past for disturbance calls. It is unclear if deputies responded earlier Tuesday, before the deadly shootout."it's just unfortunate how things just kind of happen," the neighbor said.There are still a lot of questions about what happened in the seconds before the man was killed and the deputies were shot.Investigators are looking at surveillance video from houses nearby.