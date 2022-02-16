man killed

Man shot and killed by Harris County deputies in Katy area fired weapon first, sheriff says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot and killed by HCSO deputies fired weapon first, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two deputies injured in a late-night shooting are recovering in the hospital Wednesday morning after the shootout left one man dead in the Katy area.

The shootout happened at a house in the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane near Barker Cypress and FM-529 before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were responding to the home after someone inside had called 911 earlier in the day, saying his brother, who has mental health issues, had been firing a gun into the air.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man with a gun came out of the house, firing at deputies, so they shot back.

WATCH: Authorities give updates on deputies shot, suspect killed
EMBED More News Videos

The deputies were responding to a call of shots fired at the scene when gunshots were exchanged between them and the suspect, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.



The man was shot and killed. Gonzalez said both deputies who were shot will recover.

Alan Huracha, 43, was identified by his parents as the man who was shot and killed by deputies.

According to his father, Huracha served in the U.S. Navy for five years and was deployed to Iraq. Huracha struggled with mental health issues, his father said.

"Do you not think he was threatening deputies?" ABC13 reporter Courtney Fischer asked the father, Robert Huracha.

"He was not threatening at all. When he come out and saw police, they were pointing at him. One of them shot him on the hip, and that's when he fell," Robert recalled.

"He was not a threat," Robert said of his son. "They say he shot first," Courtney replied. "Well, maybe he did shoot first, but I don't know. Because I didn't see that," Robert said.

"I want the police to pay for what they did," Robert continued. "Because you just cannot do things like that."

Video from the scene shows the neighbor's truck window shot out.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 2 deputies shot while responding to disturbance in west Harris County, sheriff says
EMBED More News Videos

The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.



The two deputies involved are 25 and 23 years old, the sheriff said. They were both shot in the leg, officials said. A bullet grazed one deputy in the head.

"Very lucky to be alive. They're in good spirits, all things considered. A little shaken up, obviously, concerned for their families as well. So, were giving them all the support that we can right now," Gonzalez said.



Neighbors told ABC13 they heard five to seven gunshots.

"I'm glad I wasn't around when that happened, for my kid's safety," one neighbor told ABC13.

Gonzalez confirmed that the department had been called to the house several times in the past for disturbance calls. It is unclear if deputies responded earlier Tuesday, before the deadly shootout.

"it's just unfortunate how things just kind of happen," the neighbor said.

There are still a lot of questions about what happened in the seconds before the man was killed and the deputies were shot.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video from houses nearby.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countygun violenceshootingman shotman killeddeputy involved shootingharris county sheriffs officeguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Roommate questioned after man dies in SE Houston house fire
Arrest made in shooting death of 26-year-old, sheriff says
Man killed in Jersey Village after minor car accident, police say
Wife witnesses deadly hit-and-run on W Sam Houston Tollway
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect fatally shot by US Marshals who tried to arrest him
Fiery big rig crash aftermath expected to block North Loop for hours
Suspect who shot 2 deputies has died, authorities say
Girl, 9, killed when robbery victim opened fire on family's pickup
Warm and windy Wednesday, cold front late Thursday
Memberships to wholesale suppliers can't help you escape higher prices
US could see a century's worth of sea rise in just 30 years
Show More
Uber now allows customers to see their ratings from drivers
Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress
Disney launches new residential communities for fans
Breakthrough treatment cures woman of HIV
COVID vaccine in pregnancy may protect babies after birth: CDC study
More TOP STORIES News