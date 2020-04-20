This is who Judge Hidalgo named COVID-19 'recovery czar'

.@RepWalle is an unflinching champion for working families, which is exactly why we’ve appointed him today to be our #COVID Relief+Recovery Czar. While we’re focused on human life, Rep. Walle will lead efforts to rebuild our economy and ensure no one falls through the cracks. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) April 20, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- State Rep. Armando Walle was named the Harris County recovery czar to help with the fight against COVID-19, and as a long-time Houston resident with an extensive resume, county officials believe his work will make a difference."This is not an honorary position. It is not a symbolic one, this is a position that will get things done," said Judge Lina Hidalgo during a briefing on the county's coronavirus response efforts on Monday. "That's why I've named Rep. Walle, who has a track record of getting things done for this community."Walle was elected State Representative in 2008.He represents Texas House District 140 which consists of portions of north Houston and unincorporated areas of north Harris County. He grew up in the Aldine area and graduated from MacArthur High School.Walle serves as a member on the House committees of higher education, redistricting, local and consent calendars and appropriations.He's also no stranger to serving on these types of issues as he has a history of fighting for health, safety and economic well-being of families."While we are in the midst of a public health crisis, it is critical for our decision making to be driven by 1) data and 2) judgment of our public health experts on how those decisions will impact the people of the greater Houston region," said Walle.Walle, a practicing attorney, earned his bachelor's and law degrees from the University of Houston. He will not be paid for his role as county czar and ensured reporters there's no conflict with his law firm.He said he will not take on any future contracts with the county in return."We need to save lives and also save livelihoods," said Walle. "As a lifelong resident of Harris County, I have gone through a number of natural disasters with all of you. One of the things I love about our people in this region is that in the aftermath of a crisis, we always come together and we always emerge stronger than before."Walle said during Monday's briefing that the COVID-19 pandemic has been shifting the way he handles his life at home. He said he's been home schooling his two young sons alongside his wife, Debbie Walle, who is a Texas Women's graduate and a local health care professional."This crisis is dire and it's serious, but we have an opportunity here to show the country how to move forward," said Walle.