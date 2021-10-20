Family of woman killed in Harris County home invasion say she was 'glue that kept us together'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A north Harris County community honored the life of a woman killed during a home invasion last week.Authorities say someone shot and killed 46-year-old Yashica Garrett on Oct. 14. Her family and friends were trying to make sense of something they never saw coming."She was definitely the glue that kept us all together," said Garrett's little sister Elizabeth Dudley.Garrett was also a daughter, a mother, an aunt, and a grandmother. More than 50 of her friends and relatives took the time to remember her Tuesday at the apartment complex on Imperial Valley Drive where a group of robbers took her life."She would definitely give you the shirt off her back, and it's so crazy that even the killer doesn't know that he could have gotten the shirt off her back," Dudley said.Dudley was dealing with sadness and anger. Their youngest sister was in tears when she said she was dealing with what she saw that night.Loved ones released their emotions as friends released balloons in honor of the woman they described as the life of every party."I swear to you, I never ever would have thought that somebody would have murdered my sister. She was the one that had the heart as big as Texas and the one whose heart was pure gold. I never in my life would have imagined she would have gone out like this," Dudley said.With the support of a community they can call when they need a hand, Dudley said her family will always remember the people who sang"I usually say that people love you in death more than they do in life. This right here shows you that they loved her in life as well as in death," Dudley said.The other thing Dudley mentioned is that they want justice. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the men who kicked in the door, demanded money, then shot and killed Garrett. If you have any helpful information, you're asked to call the Homicide Division at 713-274-9100, or Crime Stoppers.