Deputies actively searching for man who allegedly shot woman in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An active search for a shooter is underway after a woman was left injured Friday morning in northwest Harris County, deputies say.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said at about 8:53 a.m., they responded to the 3600 block of Oak Hall Drive.

According to deputies, the woman was shot by a man. The relationship between them is unknown.

The woman was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more updates.