Woman shot after kicking down another woman's door in N. Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was injured Tuesday afternoon when she was shot after kicking in the door to someone else's apartment, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

The incident is developing in north Harris County in the 300 block of N. Vista Drive.

According to Precinct 4, the victim called, stating that a woman kicked in her apartment door. In response, the victim fired her weapon, wounding the suspect.

Precinct 4 said EMS was headed to the scene to treat the wounded suspect.

Details about what happened and the relationship between the two women were not immediately released.

