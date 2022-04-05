shooting

2 injured after 'social media beef' ends in shooting in west Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A social media beef between teens escalated into a shooting in west Harris County, authorities said.

Deputies are on the scene of the shooting in the middle of a neighborhood off of Seven Springs and Eagle Trail.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, an issue on social media escalated into a confrontation. A group of three to four teens went over to a home in the neighborhood to confront the teen.

There was an altercation in the yard, and at one point, a gun was used by someone in the group. The gun was fired into the house and struck a juvenile and a man in the home.

The teen victim lives at the residence.

It's unknown if the man also lives at the home. Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.
