Teen hospitalized after being shot in west Harris County, sheriff's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen has been hospitalized after being shot in west Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting happened Thursday evening in the 6800 block Fry Road near 529. The victim, a teen between 16 and 17 years old, was seriously wounded, authorities said.

The teen was taken to the hospital via Life Flight. It's unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone has been detained.

We will continue to update our story as more information becomes available.
