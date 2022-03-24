New video shows moments before 16-year-old was shot in head by 13-year-old in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The afternoon of March 3 should have been uneventful for a Cricket Wireless employee in northwest Harris County, but it quickly turned chaotic."I got everybody into the back and protected them," recalled Cricket employee Chris Rodriguez.What he protected people from was a deadly shooting captured by his store's surveillance system. In the footage, a red car is seen pulling into the strip center parking lot in the 6800 block of Fry Road.Two individuals then approach the car on foot. While portions of the incident take place outside of the security camera's view, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed the parties got into a confrontation that led to 16-year-old Bairon Gomez being fatally shot in the head."He was a great kid," said Edwin Gomez, Bairon's Father. "He had a lot of great plans for his future."The shooting suspect, who is seen pointing a gun in the surveillance video, is confirmed to be a 13-year-old boy.Edwin Gomez said investigators have told him the teen is in custody, but not on charges related to the killing of his son. He hopes that changes quickly."I'm really hoping for this guy to stay in jail because he's a danger," said Edwin Gomez.The Harris County District Attorney's Office said they're aware of the case, but can't comment further due to the individual's status as a juvenile.The sheriff's office said the suspect is expected to be charged with murder, but that process takes longer when the suspect is a minor."I don't want people to go through the pain I'm going through. You never expect to lose your son," explained Edwin Gomez. "I really want the DA's Office to do their best."