Video captures chaos as gunfire erupts in neighborhood near Cy Creek HS

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple gunshots echoed through a northwest Harris County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon and a home security camera captured the chaos in the moments before.The video shows what appears to be at least two dozen teens out of their cars. Some were yelling, a few were running, and then five gunshots followed.Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded just after 3:30 p.m. to Mills Garden Drive and Perry Road, which is in the Willowbrook area.Cypress Creek High School is right next door to the neighborhood, and dismissal time is at 2:50 p.m.A neighbor posted the video and granted ABC13 permission to use it. Another resident shared a different video showing a teen girl on his doorstep crying in pain.Cy-Fair ISD told ABC13 it was aware of the incident that happened off-campus and "[The Cy-Fair Police Department] and HCSO are investigating."The sheriff's office said they had no reports of injuries.Residents told ABC13 they are concerned about the violence that ended up in their neighborhood.