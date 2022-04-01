deputy-involved shooting

Off-duty deputy shot at grocery store parking lot in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Harris County, sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The shooting happened Thursday night in a grocery store parking lot in the 2900 block of FM 1960 at Aldine Westfield.



According to Gonzalez, after witnessing a "criminal act" the off-duty deputy approached the suspects, who then opened fire on him. Gonzalez said the deputy was able to fire back.

The deputy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Gonzalez said.

It's unclear if the suspect(s) involved were struck.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
