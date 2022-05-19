teen shot

Teen shot when someone fired at vehicle that was shooting at homes in west Harris Co., sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen was shot in what started as a drive-by shooting Thursday in west Harris County.

The teen was a passenger in a vehicle that fired gunshots and struck a couple of homes and cars on Montclair Meadow Lane, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It appears someone fired back at the suspected vehicle and hit the teen.

The teen, believed to be 14 years old, was shot in the leg. The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital in fair condition, Gonzalez said.

A couple of people have been detained. No other injuries were reported.



This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.
