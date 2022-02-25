Man found shot to death in car outside business in north Harris County, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting, outside a business, at 15049 Tallshadows Drive. One person has been confirmed deceased inside a vehicle. It appears the male was shot with an Assault Rifle. One person is currently detained. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/DlI14ECNat — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 25, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a business in north Harris County.Friday's shooting happened in the 15000 block of Tallshadows Drive. Authorities said a man, who was found in his vehicle, is confirmed to have died. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it appears the victim was shot with an assault rifle.At this time one person has been detained in connection with the incident. It's unclear what led to the shooting. Crews are still at the scene investigating.