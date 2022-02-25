fatal shooting

Man found shot to death in car outside business in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a business in north Harris County.

Friday's shooting happened in the 15000 block of Tallshadows Drive. Authorities said a man, who was found in his vehicle, is confirmed to have died. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it appears the victim was shot with an assault rifle.

At this time one person has been detained in connection with the incident. It's unclear what led to the shooting. Crews are still at the scene investigating.



We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
