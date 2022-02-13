woman killed

Man gets 30 years in prison for 2020 shooting death of mom in northeast Harris County

EMBED <>More Videos

Domestic violence cases continue to rise during Stay-Home order

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of his mother in 2020, court records show.

On Feb. 3, Jacob McMurrough, 22, pled guilty to murder, a first-degree felony, according to records.

On April 25, 2020, Harris County deputies responded to the 10100 block of Sagedale after reports of a shooting. At the scene, authorities said they found a 37-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies later stated that McMurrough, the woman's son, shot her during an altercation.

SEE ALSO: Son accused of shooting his mother to death in SE Harris County

At the time, authorities said the argument stemmed from McMurrough getting mad at his mom for ramming his grandfather's car. During the argument, McMurrough grabbed a gun from a vehicle parked in the driveway, went back to the home and shot his mom multiple times.

Records show McMurrough will serve his time concurrently and will receive credit for his time behind bars already.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyarrestsentencingmurderwoman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Teen accused of killing man and shooting witness, police say
13 Investigates new event task force turning blind eye to Astroworld
18-year-old's reported suicide now being investigated as hit-and-run
Woman allegedly killed wife while daughter slept nearby, police say
TOP STORIES
Balloon release set to honor 11-year-old Darius Dugas
2 people injured in small plane crash at NW Harris Co. golf course
Overturned big rig carrying concrete forces shutdown I-45 South Loop
Fake cryptocurrency business scams job seekers out of thousands
'Rally Nuns' run in Archdiocese's 5K to support catholic education
Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' if Russia invades Ukraine
Driver found with fatal gunshot wounds after shootout in NE Harris Co.
Show More
Drivers can now face felony charges for fatal pedestrian crashes
Teen accused of killing man and shooting witness, police say
Security guard killed during robbery in SE Houston, police say
Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in
TX Family battles insurance company to cover father's cancer treatment
More TOP STORIES News