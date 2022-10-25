Man found shot to death inside apartment in Cypress Station, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in north Harris County where a man was found dead inside an apartment.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his office received a call at about 9:52 a.m. regarding bullet holes at an apartment in the 900 block of Cypress Station.

At the scene, deputies found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. A suspect has not been taken into custody at this time.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed, but according to Gonzalez, the victim was a Black man in his 20s.

While no one else was injured in the shooting, Gonzalez said the bullets fired hit other apartment units but no one was hurt.

An investigation continues into what led to the shooting.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.