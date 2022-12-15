Man sentenced to 15 years for shooting carjacking victim 18 times in N. Harris County gas station

Investigators said the man was parked outside the 7-Eleven, getting out of his vehicle to go inside, when the suspect walked up to him and started shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in jail for carjacking and shooting a man several times in April.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Keiffer Frederick Edwards to serve 71 months in jail for the carjacking, as well as 120 months for firing his gun, according to a release. The total 191-month sentence will be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

Edwards pleaded guilty on Sept. 23 to his role in the April 28 shooting.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. outside a gas station on FM-1960 at Gatewick in north Harris County. The 45-year-old man was parked outside when Edwards approached him and tried to enter through the driver's side door.

After a scuffle, Edwards shot the victim several times before taking off with the man's vehicle, authorities said. He was detained a short time later.

According to the release, the victim was reported to have 18 gunshot wounds but survived his injuries.