Man sentenced to 15 years for shooting carjacking victim 18 times in N. Harris County gas station

Thursday, December 15, 2022 9:43PM
Man shot in the chest during carjacking at N. Harris Co. gas station
Investigators said the man was parked outside the 7-Eleven, getting out of his vehicle to go inside, when the suspect walked up to him and started shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in jail for carjacking and shooting a man several times in April.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Keiffer Frederick Edwards to serve 71 months in jail for the carjacking, as well as 120 months for firing his gun, according to a release. The total 191-month sentence will be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

The video above is from a previous report.

Edwards pleaded guilty on Sept. 23 to his role in the April 28 shooting.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. outside a gas station on FM-1960 at Gatewick in north Harris County. The 45-year-old man was parked outside when Edwards approached him and tried to enter through the driver's side door.

After a scuffle, Edwards shot the victim several times before taking off with the man's vehicle, authorities said. He was detained a short time later.

According to the release, the victim was reported to have 18 gunshot wounds but survived his injuries.

