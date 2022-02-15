Daughter charged for the murder of her 64-year-old mother in west Harris County, sheriff says

Update to scene on Boxelder: the victim’s daughter has been identified as the suspect. The daughter, Kristen Woods (39), was arrested this morning by the Houston Police Dept on an unrelated charge. She is currently in the Harris County Jail. Woods is being charged with the (1/2) https://t.co/ISOnvI6Qxc — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 15, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman in Harris County is now charged for the murder of her 64-year-old mother after police found her bloodied body on Feb. 14.Harris County deputies responded to the 3400 block of Boxelder Drive for a welfare check.The front door was open when authorities arrived. Deputies entered the home to see an extensive amount of blood, according to investigators.Deputies found Kristen Woods' deceased mom, known as Mary, in the garage with obvious signs of trauma, deputies say. Woods was then arrested on an unrelated charge.Investigators say Woods attempted to clean the murder scene and has been charged with murder. Woods is currently in the Harris County Jail.Houston police confirmed Woods was arrested for a trespassing charge Monday morning in the Houston Heights. Neighbors say she had a history of questionable behavior, and they were worried for Mary.