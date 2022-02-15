murder

Daughter charged for the murder of her 64-year-old mother in west Harris County, sheriff says

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman found dead in west Harris County home, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman in Harris County is now charged for the murder of her 64-year-old mother after police found her bloodied body on Feb. 14.

The video above is from a previous report.

Harris County deputies responded to the 3400 block of Boxelder Drive for a welfare check.

SEE ALSO: Daughter named suspect in death of 64-year-old mother in west Harris County, sheriff says

The front door was open when authorities arrived. Deputies entered the home to see an extensive amount of blood, according to investigators.



Deputies found Kristen Woods' deceased mom, known as Mary, in the garage with obvious signs of trauma, deputies say. Woods was then arrested on an unrelated charge.

Investigators say Woods attempted to clean the murder scene and has been charged with murder. Woods is currently in the Harris County Jail.

Houston police confirmed Woods was arrested for a trespassing charge Monday morning in the Houston Heights. Neighbors say she had a history of questionable behavior, and they were worried for Mary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyelderly womanmurderwoman killeddeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting mom to death
Teen accused of killing man and shooting witness, police say
Police solve 1964 rape, murder of 9-year-old; ID killer
Wanted woman accused of luring man to MS-13 gang members
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in shooting of 9-year-old during nearby robbery at ATM
Roommate arrested after man dies in SE Houston house fire
Warmer and windy ahead of our next cold front
Child missing for 2 years found under stairs in New York home
Biden says US ready to defuse Russia-Ukraine crisis
Disneyland to drop indoor mask requirement for vaccinated guests
Jury rejects Sarah Palin's lawsuit against New York Times
Show More
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens announce Valentine's engagement
Lawyers: Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled
6 injured in stabbing at Katy-area park, authorities say
Astros' Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan are expecting a baby
More TOP STORIES News