Tijuana Nite Club shooting suspect David Castellon is accused of causing Alexandria Wehner to be paralyzed from the waist down.

Man gets 8 years in jail for shooting outside Tijuana Nite Club that paralyzed innocent woman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was sentenced to eight years in prison for a shooting outside a bar that paralyzed an innocent woman.

David Castellon was sentenced after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with serious bodily injury for the shooting that severed Alexandria Wehner's spine, records show.

The shooting happened on Jan. 11 outside the Tijuana Nite Club on Tower Oaks and Jones Road in northwest Harris County.

Authorities said Wehner was not the intended target. They said Castellon was arguing with someone else in a car when he opened fire in her direction.

After the shooting, Castellon fled the scene and buried the gun in his neighbor's yard, authorities said. He was charged with tampering and fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, but records show that was dismissed because of his conviction.

Records show that at the time of the shooting, Castellon was out on a bond on a two-year deferred sentence for a felon in possession charge. He was also a suspect in a Christmas Eve aggravated robbery that happened at a gas station near the bar.