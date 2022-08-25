Suspect sought after Christmas Eve shooting death of man in west Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Almost one year after a man was shot to death while confronting another driver in west Harris County on Christmas Eve, authorities are still searching for his killer.

Anthony Hipp, 26, was shot and killed on Dec. 24, 2021. At about 9:45 p.m., Hipp and his fiancée were driving on the 100 block of Westgreen Blvd at the Katy Freeway feeder.

Hipp was driving a 2021 blue Honda Accord and was waiting to turn westbound at a light. At the same time, a man in a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox began honking at the couple. At some point, the driver of the Equinox rear-ended Hipp's vehicle.

Hipp got out of his car to observe the damage. The suspect then opened his door and began yelling at Hipp. That's when Hipp yelled back and the suspect shot Hipp multiple times, authorities said.

The suspect, who authorities described as a Hispanic or Indian man with a medium build, then fled the scene.

Hipp managed to drive himself to the emergency room at Memorial Hermann Katy. He was hospitalized until Feb. 6, 2022, when he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Harris County's Homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).