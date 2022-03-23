21-year-old man shot to death during argument in north Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old is dead after an argument ended in a shooting in north Harris County, authorities said.The shooting happened Monday at about 2:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Greens Road. Deputies said the victim and his friend met three other people when an argument broke out. Someone pulled out a gun during the argument and shot the 21-year-old.The three suspects, described as Hispanic men, fled the scene in a red truck. Meanwhile, the victim's friend stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, deputies said.Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Harris County.