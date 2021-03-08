Harris Co. to begin administering one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine today

Harris County Public Health announced in a tweet that the health agency will begin offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning Monday, March 8.
HCPH will start administering the Johnson & Johnson/ Janssen single dose vaccine next week. The plan is to administer this vaccine at our mobile sites on Mondays, beginning March 8. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KpJlsOLLZh— Harris County Public Health #SocialDistance (@hcphtx) March 5, 2021
RELATED: Houston opens waitlist specifically for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Last week, 12,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived at NRG Park. Six thousand of those doses were sent to the City of Houston Health Department, with the rest going to other vaccine sites.
Harris County Public Health wants you to know the facts about the one-dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine.
According to Harris County Public Health, the vaccine:
- Is approved for people 18 years and older
- Is 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations
- Is 100% effective in preventing deaths
- Cannot make you sick because it does not contain a live virus
- Was tested and is effective against the current COVID-19 variants
To sign up for an appointment, visit Harris County Public Health's website and sign up for the vaccine waitlist. The county will contact you when you are eligible for a vaccine.