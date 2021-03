Harris Co. to begin administering one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine today

HCPH will start administering the Johnson & Johnson/ Janssen single dose vaccine next week. The plan is to administer this vaccine at our mobile sites on Mondays, beginning March 8. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KpJlsOLLZh — Harris County Public Health #SocialDistance (@hcphtx) March 5, 2021

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the third COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.

Is approved for people 18 years and older

Is 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations

Is 100% effective in preventing deaths

Cannot make you sick because it does not contain a live virus

Was tested and is effective against the current COVID-19 variants

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County residents who qualify for COVID-19 vaccines under groups 1A or 1B will have another shot option to choose from beginning today.Harris County Public Health announced in a tweet that the health agency will begin offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning Monday, March 8.Last week, 12,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived at NRG Park. Six thousand of those doses were sent to the City of Houston Health Department, with the rest going to other vaccine sites.Harris County Public Health wants you to know the facts about the one-dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine.To sign up for an appointment, visit Harris County Public Health's website and sign up for the vaccine waitlist. The county will contact you when you are eligible for a vaccine.