Harris Co. to begin administering one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine today

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County residents who qualify for COVID-19 vaccines under groups 1A or 1B will have another shot option to choose from beginning today.

Harris County Public Health announced in a tweet that the health agency will begin offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning Monday, March 8.



Last week, 12,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived at NRG Park. Six thousand of those doses were sent to the City of Houston Health Department, with the rest going to other vaccine sites.

Harris County Public Health wants you to know the facts about the one-dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the third COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.


According to Harris County Public Health, the vaccine:
  • Is approved for people 18 years and older
  • Is 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations
  • Is 100% effective in preventing deaths
  • Cannot make you sick because it does not contain a live virus
  • Was tested and is effective against the current COVID-19 variants

To sign up for an appointment, visit Harris County Public Health's website and sign up for the vaccine waitlist. The county will contact you when you are eligible for a vaccine.
