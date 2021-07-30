Vaccine delivery? Harris Co. program is doing that for qualifying patients

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- In the age of home delivery - vaccines are now an option for qualifying elderly and people with disabilities in Harris County.A partnership between Harris County's Area Agency on Aging and the Houston Health Department spurred an at-home vaccine program to share COVID-19 shots with people who have a hard time leaving their homes, like Lynette Williams.She tells ABC13 she suffers from diabetes and other health complications that have left her home-bound during the pandemic."I cannot walk," explained Williams.When vaccines ran out at her dialysis clinic, she thought all hope was lost until she discovered Harris County's at-home vaccine program."When they came out the first time, I was like, 'This is really legit,'" she recalled.The program launched in March with the first at-home shot administered on March 10. More than three months later, Williams is now the 720th Harris County resident to be fully vaccinated in her own home.The program sends pairs of traveling nurses to meet patients, and it's all for free."We've been from The Woodlands to Clear Lake to Pasadena to La Porte," said Algia Hickenbotham.The retired nurse said she came out of retirement just for this program.Hickenbotham helped hundreds of people, from the elderly and disabled and even a teen with autism, to get vaccinated in the comfort of their home at a time of their choosing."Some people can't stand in long lines. Some people are just afraid, we have to allay their fear and anxiety by calming them down, being very personable with the patient," said Hickenbotham.The free Harris County program serves qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans and plays a vital role to spread protection as the COVID virus makes a rebound."I am so appreciative. Totally appreciative, because I have my card now. I got my card," said Williams.For more information about the at-home vaccine program, call the Harris County Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301.