Harris County officials to discuss COVID-19 relief fund ahead of opening applications

The $30 million fund, which was approved in mid-May, is to help struggling residents in the midst of the pandemic.
On Monday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and multiple Harris County leaders will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to highlight the application period for the relief fund.
The application opens Tuesday, June 23 and runs through Wednesday, June 24. Applicants who have been economically impacted by the pandemic can receive anywhere from $1,200 to $1,500 per family for basic expenses.
Money from the Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund (HCCRF) is expected to help between 20,000 to 25,000 families pay for rent, food, medical care, child care, and other basic needs.
This is how it will work. Money will be distributed throughout the county, providing $1,200 for households of one to four residents and $1,500 for households with five people or more. The HCCRF will also target those in communities who are deemed to be struggling the most such as households below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI), victims of domestic violence, youth aged out of foster care, and people in homeless shelters.
This new fund comes at a time where eviction proceedings are being allowed to resume in Texas. Those actions were suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
As for the relief fund, officials have said they would like to see two rounds of disbursements. It will be managed by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.
For more details on how to apply, applying by phone or what you need to apply, visit the Harris County relief fund website.
