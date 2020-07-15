Health & Fitness

Harris County adds COVID-19 compliance monitors to keep up with safety complaints

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office has added a new team of members to keep up with COVID-19 compliance complaints.

Rachel Neutzler, who is the director of communications for the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, said the office is averaging 60 to 70 complaints a day now dealing with COVID-19 safety violations.

"So, we have two different kinds of complaints that we're getting. One in regards to the Governor's order which are the 50 percent occupancies in restaurants and other businesses, the second kind of complaints we get are Harris County's health and safety mask order, which are where businesses are required to post health and safety signage, have a health and safety policy, and require all consumers that come in their stores to wear a mask."

The fire marshal's office was approved to fill 10 COVID-19 compliance monitor position, but Neutzler said they would start with six and add more as needed.

"This person will get the complaint at the beginning of the day, and have a list of businesses or occupancies that they would need to go visit and check to see if these are valid complaints, if the business needs education or if they simply need a health and safety order," Neutzler said. "If they need a health and safety order, they need to put it in their business window. They'll then either take away the complaint and educate the business owner, or if there's not anything to educate them on, they will simply mark it as unfounded, and that's what they'll do on a daily basis."

Follow Raven Ambers on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonsafetycoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Abbott says TEA to extend online only option for districts
TEXAS PRIMARY: Get the latest on runoff election results
Families of 3 Fort Hood soldiers seek answers in their deaths
HHS Secretary optimistic COVID vaccine could be ready by fall
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Gov. Abbott addresses top COVID-19 concerns
Tuberville defeats Sessions, wins Alabama Senate GOP primary
Show More
What doctors urge you do if your COVID test results are delayed
How to reduce risk for cavities while wearing masks
85 soldiers arriving to help treat COVID-19 patients
Trump signs bill, executive order rebuking China
Man accused of stealing $41K in iPads from school in Pasadena
More TOP STORIES News