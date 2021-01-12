Tool helps you track hospitals' capacity in Houston area

When it comes to hospitalizations, we are still seeing a surge over the past month and a half and a half with more than 13,000 Texans in the hospital right now.
An interactive tool from the COVID-19 Tracking Project shows the number of beds per hospital, the percentage of beds filled by patients, and the percentage of beds filled by COVID-19 patients.
Over the weekend, we saw a new record at just 14,000. This comes in the wake of the holidays.
In area Q, which includes Harris, Montgomery and Fort Bend counties, there are only 74 available ICU beds in total with just over 1,500 general beds.
In the Houston-area alone, these are the capacities in hospitals.
Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 133
- Percent of adult inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 11%
- Available adult inpatient beds: 383
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in ICU: 52
- Percent of adult ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 31%
- Available adult ICU beds: 54
Memorial Herman Hospital System
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 391
- Percent of adult inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 29%
- Available adult inpatient beds: 150
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in ICU: 88
- Percent of adult ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 52%
- Available adult ICU beds: 24
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 76
- Percent of adult inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 20%
- Available adult inpatient beds: 74
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in ICU: 15
- Percent of adult ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 19%
- Available adult ICU beds: 32
Houston Methodist Hospital
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 208
- Percent of adult inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 24%
- Available adult inpatient beds: 60
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in ICU: 48
- Percent of adult ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 32%
- Available adult ICU beds: 4
Chi St. Luke's Health Baylor College of Medicine
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 60
- Percent of adult inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 14%
- Available adult inpatient beds: 8
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in ICU: 31
- Percent of adult ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 33%
- Available adult ICU beds: 1
Texas Childrens Hospital
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 50
- Percent of adult inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 38%
- Available adult inpatient beds: 82
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in ICU: 16
- Percent of adult ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: N/A
- Available adult ICU beds: 0
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 79
- Percent of adult inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 11%
- Available adult inpatient beds: 234
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in ICU: 5
- Percent of adult ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 10%
- Available adult ICU beds: 27
St. Joseph Medical Center
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 88
- Percent of adult inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 35%
- Available adult inpatient beds: 32
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in ICU: 14
- Percent of adult ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 37%
- Available adult ICU beds: 7
Park Plaza Hospital
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 16
- Percent of adult inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 31%
- Available adult inpatient beds: 0
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in ICU: 10
- Percent of adult ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 41%
- Available adult ICU beds: 0
United Memorial Medical Center
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 31
- Percent of adult inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 78%
- Available adult inpatient beds: 3
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in ICU: 5
- Percent of adult ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 28%
- Available adult ICU beds: 1
Harris Health System
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 141
- Percent of adult inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 27%
- Available adult inpatient beds: 16
- Adult COVID-19 patients currently in ICU: 36
- Percent of adult ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 38%
- Available adult ICU beds: 5
The data shared is from Jan. 1 through Jan. 7. According to the COVID-19 Tracking Project website, the reporting spans from Friday to Thursday.
Area R, which includes Galveston, Brazoria and Jefferson counties has less than 250 available beds in total, including ICU beds.
Just five days ago, there were hundreds of more beds in both areas. The only difference is there are three more ICU beds in area R.
To keep track of the latest updates in hospital capacity in your area, visit the COVID-19 tracking project's website.