COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Harris County, including the city of Houston, is 4420, according to public health officials on Friday, April 17.

The number of confirmed deaths is 67, and the number of people who have recovered is 858.

Houston/Harris County COVID-19 cases by zip code:

Information provided by the Harris County Public Health Department

