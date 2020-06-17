Mayor Turner to discuss city's COVID-19 response after growing number of hospitalizations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner will discuss Houston's COVID-19 response after the state hit new coronavirus highs and will still continue business reopenings.The news conference comes one day after Turner and eight other mayors in Texas urged Gov. Greg Abbott in a letter to grant them the "authority to set rules and regulations" mandating face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.The letter asked Abbott to consider allowing each city's local officials to decide whether to require the use of a face covering in order to prevent the spread of the virus.On Tuesday, the state saw a new peak, reporting 2,518 Texans are currently hospitalized with the virus. Close to 15,000 beds are still open, according to the latest figures from the Department of State Health Services.Still, the tally of hospitalizations has been on a brisk upward trajectory. Tuesday's count was up 43% from the start of the month.Abbott insisted the state's health care system could handle the fast-rising number of new cases and hospitalizations."It does raise concerns, but there is no reason right now to be alarmed," Abbott said.