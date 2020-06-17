coronavirus texas

Mayor Turner to discuss city's COVID-19 response after growing number of hospitalizations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner will discuss Houston's COVID-19 response after the state hit new coronavirus highs and will still continue business reopenings.

The news conference comes one day after Turner and eight other mayors in Texas urged Gov. Greg Abbott in a letter to grant them the "authority to set rules and regulations" mandating face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott suggests Texans under 30 ignored virus warning signs

The letter asked Abbott to consider allowing each city's local officials to decide whether to require the use of a face covering in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, the state saw a new peak, reporting 2,518 Texans are currently hospitalized with the virus. Close to 15,000 beds are still open, according to the latest figures from the Department of State Health Services.

Still, the tally of hospitalizations has been on a brisk upward trajectory. Tuesday's count was up 43% from the start of the month.

Abbott insisted the state's health care system could handle the fast-rising number of new cases and hospitalizations.

"It does raise concerns, but there is no reason right now to be alarmed," Abbott said.

INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustontexas politicscoronavirus deathscoronavirus testingtexas newsgreg abbottcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemictexas tribunecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Mask face-off: San Antonio-area puts twist on own mask order
Galveston Co. ready for 'difficult times' after COVID-19 spike
More Houston bar employees test positive for COVID-19
Mattress Mack: Texans should stop acting like COVID is over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
Statue of Dick Dowling getting removed from Hermann Park
Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in Pasadena
Acevedo balances enforcement, officer safety in policy overhaul
Galveston Co. ready for 'difficult times' after COVID-19 spike
Mask face-off: San Antonio-area puts twist on own mask order
Search underway for 10-year-old last seen in west Houston
Show More
Vanessa Guillen isn't the only Ft. Hood soldier missing
Ozone Alert Day and a closer look at Father's Day rain chances
Spirit of Confederacy statue removed after 112 years
Why an innocent METRO bus crash victim has to pay up
Video shows brutal assault outside Klein convenience store
More TOP STORIES News