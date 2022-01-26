police chase

Bizarre video shows good Samaritan helping authorities detain chase suspect in NW Harris Co.

Good Samaritan helps catch chase suspect in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase suspect has been arrested after a good Samaritan went out of his way to catch the culprit in northwest Harris County.

The incident began as a chase, after Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables said they were following a stolen vehicle in the 4900 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway West and Hollister.



SkyEye was at the scene as it unfolded. The suspect led authorities into a parking lot, went off the road and ended at a fenced location. With no room to keep driving, the suspect was then seen getting out of the vehicle and jumping the fence, evading authorities.

As the suspect kept running, he was shortly apprehended by a good Samaritan who managed to park his car out of the road and ran after the man.



The suspect's name has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.
