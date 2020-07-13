HCSO cadet dies after suffering medical emergency during training

Cornelius Anderson, 28, a cadet in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Basic Peace Officers Course died Sunday, two days after he experienced a medical emergency during physical training. https://t.co/GMUhvOhMPe #HouNews pic.twitter.com/1LHwz4ezrW — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 13, 2020

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has temporarily suspended physical training at its academy after a cadet suffered a medical emergency and died.According to the sheriff's office, 28-year-old Cornelius Anderson had just completed a mile and a half run on Friday, when supervisors noticed he was in distress.The supervisors called 911, and Anderson was taken to a hospital where he died just a few days later, on Sunday."Cadet Anderson had just embarked on his journey with the Harris County Sheriff's Office with the goal of serving his community as a deputy," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement. "Our entire family is deeply saddened by this loss of an aspiring public servant, and we offer our sincere condolences and prayers to his friends and family as they grieve this terrible loss."The sheriff says before training, cadets must complete a medical exam and pass a physical fitness test.An official cause of death for Anderson hasn't been released.