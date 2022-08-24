Boil water notice for northwest Harris County lifted after sampling error sparked E.coli concerns

A boil water notice has been lifted for northwest Harris County after a sampling error spared E. coli concerns.

On Tuesday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Harris County MUD 24 public water system to issue the notice due to E.coli concerns.

"The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of August 24, 2022," Harris County MUD 24 wrote in a letter.

On Wednesday, Harris County MUD 24 told ABC13 that the water notice was issued after a sampling error. They added that they are continuing to monitor sampling to avoid a situation from happening again.