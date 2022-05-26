2 dead, armed suspect barricaded in northwest Harris County home, sheriff says

Update 1: location is fenced in with a trailer on-site. Preliminary info: suspect has shot at least two persons, neither victim appears to have signs of life. Armed suspect remains barricaded, unknown if others are in the trailer home. Scene is active. #HouNews https://t.co/RwqpshesPA — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 26, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two people are dead after an incident in northwest Harris County, where a suspect has barricaded themselves, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.On Wednesday, authorities responded to an incident in the 10800 block of Cora Street. At the scene, they found a victim with gunshot wounds behind a gate, according to Gonzalez. In an update, Gonzalez added that the suspect shot two people, and "neither victim appears to have signs of life."The suspect remains barricaded in a trailer home, but it's unknown if anyone else is inside, Gonzalez said.The scene remains active, as SWAT is also responding.