2 dead, armed suspect barricaded in northwest Harris County home, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two people are dead after an incident in northwest Harris County, where a suspect has barricaded themselves, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

On Wednesday, authorities responded to an incident in the 10800 block of Cora Street. At the scene, they found a victim with gunshot wounds behind a gate, according to Gonzalez. In an update, Gonzalez added that the suspect shot two people, and "neither victim appears to have signs of life."

The suspect remains barricaded in a trailer home, but it's unknown if anyone else is inside, Gonzalez said.

The scene remains active, as SWAT is also responding.



This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.
