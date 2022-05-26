2 dead, armed suspect barricaded in northwest Harris County home, sheriff says

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
On Wednesday, authorities responded to an incident in the 10800 block of Cora Street. At the scene, they found a victim with gunshot wounds behind a gate, according to Gonzalez. In an update, Gonzalez added that the suspect shot two people, and "neither victim appears to have signs of life."
The suspect remains barricaded in a trailer home, but it's unknown if anyone else is inside, Gonzalez said.
The scene remains active, as SWAT is also responding.
Update 1: location is fenced in with a trailer on-site. Preliminary info: suspect has shot at least two persons, neither victim appears to have signs of life. Armed suspect remains barricaded, unknown if others are in the trailer home. Scene is active. #HouNews https://t.co/RwqpshesPA— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 26, 2022
