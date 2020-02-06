Pets & Animals

These are Harris County's top 10 suspects wanted for animal cruelty

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Animal Cruelty task force and Crime Stoppers of Houston are asking for your help identifying suspects accused of abuse against animals.

The suspects are wanted on different animal cruelty charges from abandoning animals after moving out of their homes to not providing enough food and water to animals.

  • Nora Nilsa Castillo, Houston: Cruelty-non-livestock animals (X3)
  • Trishawn Patrice Garcia, Crosby: Cruelty-non-livestock animals
  • Henry Jr. Gonzales, Houston: Cruelty-non-livestock animals (X3)
  • Marta Lidubina Henriquez, Spring: Cruelty to animals
  • Logan Lee Lockhart, Alvin: Cruelty-non-livestock animals (X2)
  • Rayun Dearell Lott, Crosby: Cruelty-non-livestock animals (X3)
  • Michael Anthony Lucas, Spring: Cruelty-non-livestock animals
  • Victoria Lee Richards, Houston: Cruelty-non-livestock animals (X3)
  • Carlisha Delores Seegars, Houston: Cruelty-non-livestock animals
  • Arviah Tolliver-Robinson, Houston: Cruelty-non-livestock animals


Crime Stoppers says animal cruelty includes a range of things harmful to animals, intentional and unintentional.

Animal cruelty can include anything from failing to adequately provide an animal with food, water, shelter, socialization or veterinary care, to torturing, maiming, mutilating or killing an animal.

Officers report that most cases listed above are unintentional neglect.

Watch the video above to see mugshots of all of the suspects.

If you believe you have witnessed an instance of animal cruelty including neglect, dumping, abuse, hoarding, torture or dog fighting, you can report it online at www.927PAWS.org or you can call 832-927-PAWS.

You can also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

