Video shows robbery suspects struggling to steal generators from SW Houston hardware store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for the robbery suspects who were caught on surveillance camera struggling to get away with generators at a hardware store in southwest Houston, according to police.

On Friday at about 2:25 p.m., three unknown men entered a hardware store on the 4800 block of Willowbend.

Two of the men walked over to the generators and began to roll them out of the store without attempting to pay for them, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the men exiting the store with generators and beginning to load one of them into the back of a Toyota Tundra.

As this was happening, several employees noticed and tried to stop the suspects, investigators said.

Two more suspects joined the first three suspects, and they were able to get one of the generators into the bed of the truck, HPD said.

During the struggle, one of the suspects reportedly threatened the employees by stating that they had a gun.

The suspects fled from the hardware store in a Toyota Tundra and a gray four-door sedan.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.