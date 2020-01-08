Harding Street home sealed off for grand jury visit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5489269" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fired HPD officer Gerald Goines was released from jail Friday night on bond after being charged with murder in a deadly botched raid.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Members of a grand jury are visiting the home at the center of a 2019 narcotics raid that left two residents dead and two police officers accused of lying to obtain a warrant.Crews were seen building a tent over the walkway to the home in the 7800 block of Harding St. Wednesday morning in southeast Houston. The tent was complete with retractable walls and chairs were placed underneath.The home was the site of a "no-knock" narcotics warrant that was executed by Houston police officers on Jan. 28, 2019. The raid resulted in a shootout between a team of officers and two residents inside. The operation resulted in Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle, a married couple, both being killed. Four officers, including Gerald Goines, were wounded. Goines is charged with two counts of first-degree murder related to the case.Goines, a former HPD officer of 34 years, is also accused of lying to get a search warrant to go into the home. In August, former officer Steven Bryant, 45, was charged with a count of tampering with a government document.Bryant is accused of lying to police to try to cover up the bad search warrant. Both officers retired while under investigation. Bryant had 23 years on the force.Grand juries are called to determine whether there is enough evidence to send a suspect to trial. They do not determine innocence or guilt. It's not known if the grand jury meeting is related to either Goines or Bryant.The identities of grand jury members and their deliberations are kept secret.