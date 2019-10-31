HAPPENING NOW: Astros take early lead in World Series Game 7

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5655111" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Astros slugger Jose Altuve got a good luck gift from his friend, Houston Texan J.J. Watt, on the eve of a potential World Series title clincher.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have one last chance at taking it back in Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals. Here's the inning by inning highlights in descending order:Despite 21-year-old Juan Soto connecting on a hit, Greinke retired the numbers four, five and six hitters of the Nationals order. Greinke got Soto out on a double play and induced a grounder to retire the inning.Yuli Gurriel stuck first with a solo home run to lead off the second inning.But, as has been the issue in other games, the 'Stros could not convert with two runners on base. Yordan Alvarez got on with a hit, followed by another by Carlos Correa. The Astros' 1-0 lead held at the end of the inning.Zack Greinke threw only eight pitches to get through his one-two-three inning.In return, the Astros offense could only draw a walk out of Max Scherzer. Scoreless after one.Astros fans, depending on how you see Wednesday night's Game 7 of the World Series, the team still has a chance to make good on taking it back.Otherwise, the fact that no home team has won a game in this championship series, as well as the last three World Series Game 7 hosts have lost coming into Houston's winner-take-all with the Washington Nationals, should not sit well.Still, the Astros plan to throw everything they have into the final game of the MLB season: Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole on short rest, every available outfielder they have on their bench, everything.And they will need everything against Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, who kept Houston bats sedated in Game 2, a lopsided loss that gave Washington the 2-0 lead in the series.How will the narrative conclude on the field of Minute Maid Park? The crowning of a first-time champion in the Nationals. Or the solidification of the Astros as a bonified dynasty with more titles to come.