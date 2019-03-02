VIDEO: Handcuffed teen escapes custody, jumps 16-feet to freedom

EMBED <>More Videos

Handcuffs were no match for this teen.

Handcuffs couldn't stop a determined teen from escaping custody in Wisconsin.

The 17-year-old was left alone in an interrogation room at the Rock County Sheriff's Office before his grand escape, WMTV reported.

Video shows when the teen opened a window, while in cuffs, and jumped out of the building - dropping 16-feet down.

Another camera angle showed him making a mad dash to freedom.

His freedom was short-lived, as he was arrested a few hours later at a friend's house.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
wisconsinteencaught on camera
TOP STORIES
Woman in critical condition following multi-vehicle crash
NTSB starts investigation into cargo plane crash in Trinity Bay
2 pregnant women injured in drunk driving crash
ESPN's College GameDay to visit UH hoops at Fertitta Center
Fun facts about Texas Independence Day
Man shot to death while riding in car in northwest Harris Co.
Cardi B beats Garth Brooks' rodeo attendance record
Show More
Cardi B says Selena inspired her look for 'Please Me' video
Turner releases open letter about Prop B
Workers save wolf they thought was a dog from icy river
Solange Knowles' has released a new album 'When I Get Home'
Family files lawsuit over 'emotional support' pit bull
More TOP STORIES News