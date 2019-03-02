VIDEO: Handcuffed teen escapes custody, jumps 16-feet to freedom

Handcuffs couldn't stop a determined teen from escaping custody in Wisconsin.
The 17-year-old was left alone in an interrogation room at the Rock County Sheriff's Office before his grand escape, WMTV reported.
Video shows when the teen opened a window, while in cuffs, and jumped out of the building - dropping 16-feet down.
Another camera angle showed him making a mad dash to freedom.
His freedom was short-lived, as he was arrested a few hours later at a friend's house.
