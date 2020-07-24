Health & Fitness

More than 75 hand sanitizer products recalled due to methanol, FDA warns

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
More than 75 different hand sanitizers are now being recalled because they've tested positive for a toxic chemical called methanol, or wood alcohol.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded its list of hand sanitizers with methanol contamination this week.

The FDA said the substance can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. It can cause short- and long-term health problems, and be potentially life-threatening if ingested.

RELATED: FDA warns consumers about hand sanitizer products containing methanol

"The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death," the FDA has said.

Earlier this month, the agency reported seeing an increase in hand sanitizers that are labeled to contain ethanol, but have actually tested positive for methanol contamination.

RELATED: FDA issues warning about 9 Eskbiochem hand sanitizers

Voluntary recalls have been issued, but some products may still be found on store shelves.

View the full list from the FDA here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdaproduct recallsbusinesscoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19hygiene
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Depression 8 upgraded to Tropical Storm Hanna
Murder suspect found dead after hours-long standoff
Former employee sues store after being forced to wear a mask
Baytown officer seen in controversial arrest video fired
Houston woman experiences COVID-19 symptoms 5 months later
In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
Teachers exploring 'learning pods' as back-to-school option
Show More
Data analysis finds COVID-19 testing lacking in minority communities
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Oil and gas experts believe more layoffs could happen soon
Get answers about COVID-19 and your child's school
Houston businesses worried over consulate closure fallout
More TOP STORIES News