FDA

Hand sanitizers from Mexico given FDA 'import alert' due to methanol risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking a careful look at alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico.

The federal agency has placed these products on a countrywide "import alert," CNN reported.

They say some of the products have been labeled as containing ethanol, but they tested positive for methanol.

Officials note that methanol is not an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizer in the U.S.

RELATED: 87 hand sanitizer products recalled due to methanol, FDA warns

According to the FDA, the substance, also known as wood alcohol, can be toxic if it is absorbed through the skin.

It can also be life-threatening if ingested.

The agency says sanitizers from Mexico will remain on the import alert list until they review the products' safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmexicofdacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
FDA
FDA approves syringes to extract an extra dose from COVID vaccine vials
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
FDA gives warning on tests supplied to city testing sites
Houston COVID-19 positivity rate now at 11.2%, Turner says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed by stray bullet while sitting in bed with wife
HCSO deputy shot, suspect caught after 4-hour manhunt
Shooting is latest in violent trend against Houston law enforcement
Houston's housing market hot despite COVID-19 pandemic
Homebuying can be impacted by low-level criminal records, study shows
First of 3 cold fronts brings cooler air today
Police investigating well-known store owner found shot to death
Show More
Deshaun Watson cheers in stands at Hightower basketball game
El Paso teacher stunned to get response letter from Joe Biden
Biden aims for most ambitious US effort on climate change
Health officials advise pregnant women not take Moderna vaccine
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
More TOP STORIES News