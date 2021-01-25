Health & Fitness

Hand sanitizer has caused a rise in eye injuries in children, study in France finds

During the COVID-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer sales took off, but with the increase in use also came an increase in eye injuries.

Researchers in France discovered that children have been getting the liquid into their eyes at an alarming rate in the past year.

Researchers have a theory that it could be because public hand sanitizer stations are placed at eye level for many children.

There were seven times more of these types of injuries reported between April and August than in the previous year, according to data from the French Poison Control Center.

SEE RELATED: FDA issues warning about 9 Eskbiochem hand sanitizers

Here are some steps doctors recommend you can take to help protect your children from injury:

  • Promoting hand washing with soap and water over hand sanitizer
  • Teaching and training children how to use hand sanitizers
  • Having separate dispensers at shops and malls for children, preferably at lower height (i.e. below face level)
  • Placing caution signs next to sanitizer dispensers


Dr. Kathryn Colby, from the Grossman School of Medicine's department of ophthalmology at New York University, said that parents also need to make sure their child's eyes are quickly examined by a medical professional if they are exposed to alcohol sanitizer, with early diagnosis and treatment likely to reduce the long-term consequences of chemical injuries to the eyes.

SEE RELATED: How to make your own hand sanitizer to help prevent the coronavirus and flu

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronaviruschildren injuriescoronavirus pandemicstudydoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iconic Chinese restaurant in Sharpstown badly damaged by fire
5 Houston-area shootings overnight leave 2 dead, 5 injured
Houston mayor weighs in on those Deshaun Watson trade rumors
Biden to sign exec order for gov to buy more US goods | LIVE
Today's front doesn't bring much of a cooldown
19 burned bodies found near Mexico-US border town
Biden reverses Trump ban on trans people in military
Show More
Galveston Co.'s vaccine registration fills up as soon as it opened
Victim said he fought 3 robbers who followed him into garage
Budweiser skipping the Super Bowl for first time in 37 years
How COVID-19 unemployment could impact your taxes
Houston ISD sports and UIL events restart today
More TOP STORIES News