Driver hospitalized after crashing into NW Houston Halloween store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of a pickup truck was critically hurt overnight when he crashed into a building that houses a northwest Houston Halloween store.

It happened around midnight Saturday on the Highway 290 feeder road at Huffmeister.

The driver was westbound on the feeder road and traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the truck, left the road and slammed into the building, according to authorities.

The man had to be pulled from the wreckage by crews from the Cy-Fair Fire Department and was taken by LifeFlight to a hospital in serious condition.

Deputies said they were investigating whether alcohol or other impairment may have been a factor in the crash.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released and there was no word on the total cost of damages to the building.
