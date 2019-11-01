cold case

Halloween murder mystery still haunts woman's family 30 years later

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Halloween 30 years ago, the life of then 10-year-old Maria Gibson was changed, as she was putting on her costume to go trick-or-treating.

"The phone rang, and my sister started screaming. My aunt had been killed," she said.

Sylvia Salinas was the strongest person she knew. "She was so tough and wasn't scared of anyone," Gibson recalled.

Salinas was fatally stabbed in her family's Galveston food store during a robbery. Her parents had left for lunch minutes before.

The cash register had a built in alarm that was triggered.

'The Doodler': Police release sketch of suspect in 1970s cold case murders

Police arrived four minutes later, but the robber was gone and Salinas was dead.

"She knew who killed her, because whoever did was standing behind the counter next to her. She would never let anyone she didn't know there."
Galveston police released the original crime scene video taken by investigators last year, which shows the store, the empty cash register, and two weapons under the counter.

"She had a machete and a loaded gun," Gibson said. "And they were never touched. She knew that person."

The knife the killer used was also left behind. Gibson is hopeful that DNA can be extracted through new advanced methods to finally identify the murderer.

She speaks to Galveston detectives once a month, and places flowers on her aunt's grave often.

The family still circulates flyers asking for information at cold case events held in Galveston. She has never forgotten her.

"As long as we're alive, we won't stop looking for that person, even if they're too old to be around anymore, they're going to have to answer to God for what they did. If they don't get punished on earth, they'll get punished in the next life. I guarantee that," Gibson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Galveston police or Crime Stoppers at 409-763-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online at www.Galveston.CrimeStoppersWeb.com.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonhalloweenmurder mysterymurder rewardcold case
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLD CASE
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
New reward offered in college couple's unsolved double murder
Anaheim cold case: Young mother's killer still on the run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Speeding suspects crash into 9 vehicles across Houston: police
Crime lab advances helping put drunk drivers behind bars
Simpsons meme leads to murder in Pasadena: Police
Mom shoots her 3 children to death after divorce finalized
Seniors overwhelmed by young visitors on Halloween
Woman who loves extravagant holiday decor gets vandalized
9-year-old almost loses his arm after family dog attack
Show More
Record cold in Houston: Here's more on the Freeze Warning
HAAM resale store makes shopping guilt free
Digital Deal of the Day
Amy Cole defends husband in Twitter war with heated fan
Actor James Cromwell arrested while protesting at Texas A&M
More TOP STORIES News