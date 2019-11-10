Halloween horror: Child bites into razor while eating candy

Most parents' biggest fear unfortunately became a reality for this Oregon family.

A 10-year-old girl was reportedly injured when she bit into a chocolate bar that had a razor blade inside.

Just a few days after Halloween, the young girl was eating the piece of candy she got from trick-or-treating. She bit into it and instantly hurt her tongue.

Fortunately, the blade didn't cut her, but her parents rushed her to the hospital, hoping she didn't swallow pieces. She was treated and is said to be okay.
