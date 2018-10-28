Halloween decorations ignite outside home in Kemah

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) --
Your Halloween decorations might do more than scare trick-or-treaters.

They could terrify you if you saw what one woman in Kemah saw.

Her doorbell camera showed her house on fire.

The woman, who only wanted to go by Samira, said an extension cord overheated and set her decorations on fire.

The smoke and flames set off a motion sensor, and her husband saw the flames on the camera.

She said the alert saved her home and family. She shared the video to warn others to be careful with their fall decorations.
