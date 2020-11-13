Texas driver's license info may have been stolen

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Hackers may have stolen information about millions of Texas drivers, according to a report from an insurance risk management firm.

Someone accessed driver's license numbers, names, birthdates, addresses and vehicle registration histories, according to Vertafore.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Attorney General's office were among the entities impacted.

"Vertafore recently determined that as a result of human error, three data files were inadvertently stored in an unsecured external storage service that appears to have been accessed without authoritization," the company posted on its website.

RELATED: Protect your identity during the holidays

Despite the breach, the company said that no information misuse had been identified.

The files included license information from before Feb. 2019 and did not contain social security numbers or financial information, the company said.

The company has an extensive list of information related to the breach on its website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinhackingdmvtexas newsattorney generaltexasdata breachidentity theft
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Country singer Doug Supernaw dies at 60
HPD searching for man accused of continuous child sex abuse
Biden COVID board co-chair pushes back on 'locking down' US
2020 Election Results: President Donald Trump wins NC
Hurricane Center: An Iota could follow Eta's deadly path
Lathan passed over for permanent HISD superintendent
Few showers, warmer weather this weekend until next cool front
Show More
Matagorda ISD closes elementary due to COVID-19 cases
A look at HISD's superintendent history
COVID-19 cases and deaths increasing in HPD, HFD
West Coast states urge 14-day quarantine for travelers entering from out of state
Study: COVID temperature checks not very effective
More TOP STORIES News