Man shot and killed after altercation at W Houston bar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a gunman after they say he shot and killed a man during a bar fight along Richmond Avenue.Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.They say three men got into some kind of disturbance before the deadly shooting at the H2O Sports Bar & Lounge."They were leaving and were followed and shot down while driving down Richmond," Detective Aarington said. "At this time, we don't have a lot of information as far as who the suspect is. We're still checking video surveillance cameras and interviewing witnesses."Police say a passenger in the car was shot and killed.They say the gunman fired seven to nine shots.If you have any information, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers.