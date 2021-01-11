H-E-B launches COVID-19 vaccine registration portal while waiting for new doses

H-E-B launched a registration portal for people seeking coronavirus vaccines Jan. 8. As of Jan. 11, the Texas grocery store and pharmacy chain was still awaiting another shipment of vaccines before appointments are made available through the portal.
Once the H-E-B vaccine stock is replenished, individuals who qualify for Phases 1A and 1B of distribution - health care workers and long-term care facility residents, followed by people age 65 and up or with certain medical conditions - will be able to register for vaccination appointments through the website. The portal will eventually offer appointments to individuals in Phase 1C and Phase 2 of distribution once the Texas Department of State Health Services gives the green light to move forward.
Various H-E-B pharmacies throughout Texas received vaccine shipments from the state during weeks two and four of distribution, mostly at allotments of around 100 doses per pharmacy. According to H-E-B's vaccination portal, those allotments have been exhausted. Our partners at Community Impact Newspaper have contacted H-E-B regarding a date to expect a new shipment of vaccine but has not yet received a response.
