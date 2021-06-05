H-E-B needs YOU! Popular store looks to fill warehouse positions paying $17.50

H-E-B released a statement saying they're looking to hire a new set of order selectors in Houston who will handle product transportation from the warehouse to the store.
"Most of the products that reach our store shelves comes from the warehouse. Our Partners (employees) who fulfill each store's order are essential to providing the shopping experience our customers expect - finding what they want, when they want it," said Lisa Helfman, the Public Affairs Director for H-E-B Houston.
H-E-B officials said the pay will start off at $17.50 plus additional incentives. According to the job description, those who are hired will be eligible to receive up to "$500, health, vision, and dental coverage, overtime pay after 40 hours, paid time off, sick pay, holiday pay, Partner Stock Plan participation, 401k plan with 4% company matching, and more."
To apply, applicants can text 'selector' to 8-1931 or visit H-E-B's website.