jobs hiring

H-E-B needs YOU! Popular store looks to fill warehouse positions paying $17.50

EMBED <>More Videos

Need work? H-E-B hiring for warehouse roles at $17.50/hour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Texas' favorite grocery stores said its upped the ante in hopes of hiring additional crew members to their team.

H-E-B released a statement saying they're looking to hire a new set of order selectors in Houston who will handle product transportation from the warehouse to the store.

SEE ALSO: US added modest 559,000 jobs in May, a sign of more hiring struggles
"Most of the products that reach our store shelves comes from the warehouse. Our Partners (employees) who fulfill each store's order are essential to providing the shopping experience our customers expect - finding what they want, when they want it," said Lisa Helfman, the Public Affairs Director for H-E-B Houston.

H-E-B officials said the pay will start off at $17.50 plus additional incentives. According to the job description, those who are hired will be eligible to receive up to "$500, health, vision, and dental coverage, overtime pay after 40 hours, paid time off, sick pay, holiday pay, Partner Stock Plan participation, 401k plan with 4% company matching, and more."

SEE ALSO: Fort Bend Co. leaders create job opportunities for youth ahead of summer break
EMBED More News Videos

Do you have a teen or a young adult looking to get to work this summer? If you're in the Fort Bend area, check out this new program.


To apply, applicants can text 'selector' to 8-1931 or visit H-E-B's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonjobs hiringgrocery storeunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS HIRING
Land one of these jobs without even leaving your home
Costco raises minimum wage to $17 an hour
Here's how to land a job in Alvin during ABC13's virtual job fair
Alvin Community College offers way to tap into oil and gas
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News