H-E-B enforcing purchase limits as Texas supply chain struggles after storm

Water Gallons - Limit 2

Water multipack - Limit 2

Baby Water Gallons - Limit 2

Baby Water multipack - Limit 2

Eggs - Limit 2

Milk - Limit 2

Bread - Limit 2

Ice - Limit 2

Propane Tanks - Limit 2

Aerosol disinfectant sprays - 2 items

(Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs - 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves - 2 items

Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays - Limit 2

H-E-B is implementing temporary purchase limits on some products as the Texas supply chain struggles after the winter storm."Limiting product purchases is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers," the Texas grocer said in a release. "Our stores are in strong supply and we continue to restock products daily."H-E-B provided further updates on the state of their stores Friday.The company said it is doing its part to conserve power. "From our manufacturing facilities to our stores and administrative offices, we've drastically reduced all non-essential power such as lighting and HVAC set points," H-E-B said in a release. "Additionally, when facilities are closed, we've also turned off all non-essential power."Some H-E-B locations are continuing to operate on limited hours. At any time, store hours could be adjusted according to operations ability. H-E-B recommends staying up-to-date with their newsroom to see current store hours.Additionally, Curbside and Home Delivery orders have been cancelled for the time being. The grocer says it is not able to fulfill orders the way customers would expect as of Friday, but representatives hope to resume Curbside and Home Delivery operations as soon as possible.H-E-B also warned that some store locations are experiencing low inventory of grocery bags, so customers are encouraged to bring their own.